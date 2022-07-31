Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

