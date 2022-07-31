LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $160.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

