UBS Group Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $41.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

