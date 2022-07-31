Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

