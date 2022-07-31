Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 259,642 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $55,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

