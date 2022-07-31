Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $55,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

