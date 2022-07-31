Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 234,201 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,484,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $56,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $753,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6,132.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

