Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,016 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $56,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

