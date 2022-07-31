Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $56,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,152,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

