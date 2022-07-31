Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.88 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average of $254.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

