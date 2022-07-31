Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37. The company has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

