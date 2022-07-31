Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.03 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,155 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $58,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,068 shares of company stock worth $4,816,172 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 478.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

