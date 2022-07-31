Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 362.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $57,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

