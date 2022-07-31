Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,112,255 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 705.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

