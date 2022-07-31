Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 225,017 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $58,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.