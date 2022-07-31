Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 260,272 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $58,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

