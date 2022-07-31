Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $59,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

