Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

