Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,174 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $59,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.05. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

