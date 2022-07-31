Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $11,059,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

