Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,765 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

