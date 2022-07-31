Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $61,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.6 %

OVV opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.