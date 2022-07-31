Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 67,037 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,037 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.