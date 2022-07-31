Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,268 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $53.61 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

