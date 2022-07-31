Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

