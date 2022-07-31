abrdn plc Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,071 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

