Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $36.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

