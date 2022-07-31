JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is First National Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

