Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.