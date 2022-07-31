Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $62,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

