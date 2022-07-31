Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,843 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hanger worth $63,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

