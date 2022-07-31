Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $63,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,855,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Price Performance

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Announces Dividend

SOLN stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

