Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

