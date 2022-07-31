Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

