Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 44,708 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

