Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,790 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

