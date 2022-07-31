Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $27.45 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 907,375 shares of company stock worth $4,000,029 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

