Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

WY opened at $36.32 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

