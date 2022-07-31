Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $581.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

