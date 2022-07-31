Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $31,696,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 127.1% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 480.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BFEB opened at $30.56 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

