Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

DDIV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

