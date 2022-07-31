Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,368 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

