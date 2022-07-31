Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

