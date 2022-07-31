Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,998 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

VDE opened at $109.97 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

