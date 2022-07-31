Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALB opened at $244.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

