TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.