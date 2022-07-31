The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

