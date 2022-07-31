Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average of $284.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.