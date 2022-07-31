Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSSC stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $71.04.

