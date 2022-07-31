Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,814,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

